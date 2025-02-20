Boil advisory issued for Chitimacha Reservation

ST. MARY PARISH — The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 has issued a boil advisory for the Chitimacha Reservation after a broken hydrant caused issues with the water supply system.

Affected Area:

Chitimacha Reservation Only

Residents should boil water for at least one full minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation. The advisory will remain in effect until the Louisiana Department of Health confirms the water is safe for consumption.

Officials will notify residents when the boil advisory is lifted.