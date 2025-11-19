Berwick assistant police chief JP Henry realizes two-decade dream

ST. MARY PARISH — JP Henry first joined the Berwick Police Department in August 2000, beginning his career in the jail and communications before moving to patrol. Over more than 15 years on the streets, he advanced to assistant chief under David Leonard, the man he worked alongside for the entirety of his career.

“This is not a job, this is a calling,” Henry said, reflecting on the path that led him to the department’s top position.

Henry described Leonard as a mentor and guide. “He was my patrol sergeant at one time and he has a similar story as mine where he came up the same way I did, started out in dispatch,” he said.

When Leonard decided to retire to take a new role as Range Master with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Duval Arthur, who originally hired Henry 25 years ago while serving as police chief, reached out to him about stepping into the position. “I just knew from our conversation and all the things he wanted to do, I felt like he was the correct guy to put in that position,” Arthur said.

Henry said his faith has guided him throughout his law enforcement career. “In order to do this profession, it’s gotta be a calling on your life so I look at it as a calling from God,” he said.

The Town Council voted unanimously to confirm Henry’s appointment to succeed Leonard, who will retire Nov. 22. Henry said he anticipates an emotional swearing-in Friday morning at City Hall. “Because of my long-term passion for my town, it’s gonna be emotional because…I lost my dad in January and this is what he wanted for me,” he said.

He called policing more than a career, describing it as a calling he has dedicated his life to. “This has always been my goal,” Henry said. “And here we are. I’m honored for sure.” He added, “The tremendous support system that the Berwick community has shown me is literally overwhelming and almost like, you know, so overwhelming that I get choked up talking about it.”

Mayor Arthur said he and the department feel confident with Henry in charge. “I know I’ve got a smile on my face and… the whole crew and the department feel, they just feel like we’re going in the right direction,” he said.

