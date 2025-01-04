Baldwin police seek public's help identifying suspects in shooting incident

ST. MARY PARISH — The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals and a vehicle linked to a shooting that occurred on January 3, 2025.

Chief Gibson released a statement describing the vehicle as a dark-colored Dodge Charger with silver rims. Investigators believe this vehicle was involved in the shooting.

According to police, the driver appears to be a light-skinned male, while the passenger—who was seen with a firearm—is described as a heavyset male in his early 20s. Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Police are urging the public not to approach the vehicle or the individuals. If you have any information that could help identify the suspects or the vehicle, please contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.