89th Shrimp and Petroleum Festival running rain or shine

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Shrimp and Petroleum Festival definitely isn't new to town.

"So in 1936, a bunch of shrimpers got together, and they were like 'Let's celebrate this industry,' and then in 1967, they struck oil, and they were like 'Well, you have to honor them both,' and thus, Shrimp and Petroleum was born," said Hailee Thomas, the executive director of the festival.

Now in its 89th year, the festival still holds a special place within the Morgan City, Patterson and Berwick community.

"Everyone here has a story—an experience—with the festival, no matter what that looks like," Thomas said.

To prove that to be true, Lou Tamporello, the festival board chairman, took me around the festival to hear a few of those stories, starting with the guys who run the booth that, apparently, makes the best burger you will ever have.

"They've been eating these fair burgers over here for 30+ years," said Jon Scott with the Central Catholic burger stand. "It was pouring down raining, and they were just dripping soaking wet. They had to have their fair burgers, and they would buy a dozen at a time."

"Yeah, they wait all year for this," agreed Dwayne Aucoin with the burger stand.

On the other side of the street, I met Barry Dufrene, who has been a resident of St. Mary Parish and attending the festival for more than 60 years.

He told a few of his favorite things about the festival.

"Just to watch all the different things. I think the different kind of music that we get to listen to, the different foods we get to enjoy," Dufrene said. "We have a bunch of family and friends come in, also."

There's so much more fun to come with the festival's biggest day—Sunday—on its way.

"We will have mass in Holy Cross Church tomorrow morning, and then directly from there, we will go across the river to the Berwick docks, where we will have a blessing of the fleet," Thomas said. "From there, we have a street parade that rolls at 3:00...and of course, we have the fireworks to end the day tomorrow."

The last day of the festival is Monday, Sept. 2, when an old tradition will be returning: the shrimp cook-off.

To see a full schedule of the events for the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival

And don't forget your rain boots and umbrellas before you head out!