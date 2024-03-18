St. Mary Parish man accused of stealing water

Spencer Aucoin II was arrested last week on charges of felony theft.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Aoucin was using a device to bypass a water meter in the Westside Trailer Park which he owns and manages.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the case since October after the office received a complaint.

Public Information Officer David Spencer said at this time there is no way to tell the exact amount of gallons of water reportedly stolen.

I spoke with Mr. Aucoin, who denies the allegations and said he is innocent.

His attorney, Robert L. Landry, provided a statement saying, “The investigation is at early stages; we deny the allegations, and we look forward to proving his innocence in court.”

According to St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer #1 Operations Manager Brian Tabor, the water and sewer commission is working with the sheriff’s office to determine the value of the water allegedly stolen and how long this may have been happening.

As for how this will affect the people of Amelia’s water rates, Tabor said, “We try to adjust our rates to keep us financially viable and financially fit. There are several factors—part of theft is a factor, inaccurate meter reading is a factor, and water loss through leaks is a factor. So, as an aggregate, it does have an impact, but we have not taken any action on rates solely attributed to what the allegations are at this point.”

As for moving forward, Tabor said the district is in a position to pay its bills and supply water to customers.

