Women's History Month: A highlight of the Grammy-nominee girl group based out of Cecilia

It’s a family affair for Sweet Cecilia bandmates. The band features two sisters Laura Huval, Maegan Rankin and their cousin Callie Guidry.

The band based out of Cecilia formed in 2011 after playing a gig at the Blue Moon Saloon in Downtown Lafayette.

But the trio said music has always been a passion since they were children, each member singing and playing various instruments for friends and family.

“We learned three or four Prince songs,” Callie Guidry said. “It was the most magical of my life. Still. Yea it was definitely a moment in music that we’ll never forget.”

After that magical moment the trio would play multiple gigs around Acadiana and an even bigger moment came later on in 2020.

“We recorded an album called a tribute to Al Berard and gosh we jut wanted to record a record, my Dad’s incredible music he wrote,” Maegan Rankin said. “We got nominated for a Grammy that year in Best Regional Roots. To say we were shocked was quite the understatement.”

Huval and Rankin’s father Al Berard was a Cajun musician, recording artist, composer and Cajun fiddler. He was also a Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Folk Recording.

“The joy that he brought to people through his music, that was huge for all of us I think,” Rankin said.

The band describes their style as “American flavor with a Cajun flair.”

“We definitely do keep that part of us because that’s important that’s part of us and its in our blood and it runs deep,” Huval said.

“We come from a family with deep French roots,” Rankin said.

In 2014 after the passing of Berard, the band founded the Al Berard Foundation at Community of Acadiana, helping keep music education afloat. All sales made from their album went straight to the foundation.

“It provides instruments to students,” Huval said.

“I know St. Martin Parish gifted program has been a recipient of the grant. BALFA camp, we sponsor campers there, Teche Center for the Arts. We try to keep it local to Acadiana but really Louisiana. So anything that you know will just kind of amplify and let people know about or great culture here.”

Their advice to young girls who want to pursue music is to go after their passion...

“Don’t be afraid. Do it if you want, if your passion is music or like anything in the arts do it. Talk to your parents tell them show them how interested you really are.”

Sweet Cecilia’s next gig is September 9th at 11 a.m. at The Basin Festival in Henry Guidry Memorial Park.

When they aren’t performing together, Guidry is currently a music education teacher, Huval is a ministry singer, and Rankin is a band member of Bonsior, Catin.

For more information on the band head to their website here/