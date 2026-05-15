What's Your Story: The secret to 101

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A 101-year-old woman living in St. Martin Parish is reflecting on a life filled with hard work, faith and family after recently celebrating a milestone birthday surrounded by loved ones and community leaders.

Pearly Bernard Williams, who was born in Broussard, spent most of her life in the country before eventually settling in St. Martin Parish. At 101 years old, Williams still carries herself with a sense of joy and gratitude that immediately stands out to those around her.

“Always a happy person, all my life, I am, I ain’t mad at nobody, always happy no fussing,” Williams said.

Williams said life was not always easy. In the third grade, her family pulled her out of school so she could help support them. She spent years picking peppers, cotton and sugarcane while also working in people’s kitchens and later as a housemaid, even while raising her own children.

“I never knew the idea of what I wanted to do, all I ever do was work work work, everyday,” Williams said.

Williams had five children and said much of the responsibility of supporting her family fell on her after her husband died at the age of 50.

“It wasn't easy you know, I had the courage to take care of my family and I’m happy,” Williams said.

Despite the hardships, Williams said she has always leaned on her faith. During a recent visit, she walked through her garden with her daughter, something the family said has become an almost daily routine since Williams moved in with her in July 2025.

That move came after Williams became seriously ill and was placed on hospice care. Her family said she was given just two weeks to live at the time. Nearly a year later, Williams is still going strong and credits her faith in God for carrying her through.

“People see you everyday and they don't know what it is you’re going through, but he knows,” Williams said while pointing upward. “that’s why he got me like this.”

Over the course of her life, Williams has witnessed major changes in the country, including shifts in race relations and society as a whole. She said those experiences shaped the way she views others.

“I do my prayers for everybody, Black or white, it doesn't matter, we’re all God’s children,” Williams said.

The City of St. Martinville recently recognized Williams during her 101st birthday celebration by presenting her with a proclamation and a key to the city.

Even at 101 years old, Williams said she does not spend much time trying to figure out the secret behind her longevity.

“God got me still going, I don't know how old I'm going to be, but I feel good I just feel good,” Williams said.

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