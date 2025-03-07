What's Your Story: Strength and Love in the Supermarket

ST. MARTIN PARISH — At Joyce's Supermarket in St. Martinville, Mary Wiltz’s role in the meat department goes beyond just preparing cuts of meat. It’s about building relationships, sharing moments of joy, and providing support to both her colleagues and her customers.

For Wiltz, family isn’t just about those related by blood—it's about the family she’s built at work."I just love to be with family, being around or surrounded by people that I love," Wiltz says, for her, the sense of family extends far beyond home. "It’s just like another family out here," she adds, referring to the close-knit relationships she’s formed with her coworkers over the years.

Wiltz says that while her positive attitude has made her a beloved figure at Joyce’s Supermarket, it hasn’t always been easy. There was a time when she didn’t think she’d ever be able to work again.

She recalls the moment that changed everything. "He dragged himself all the way to my house because all I heard was 'May, May'. I got up, I listened, and when he said my name again, that’s when I looked outside, he was on the first step with his head down," she says. Her father had fallen while trying to help her mother, who had suffered a heart attack. As both of her parents faced serious health challenges, including her mother's diagnosis of dementia, Mary made the decision to take two years off from work to care for them. She remained by their side until they both passed away.

Wiltz shares that the period of caregiving was challenging but found solace in her family’s support. “I have a bunch of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and everybody cares about me and they love me,” she reflects. It was through this love and support that she eventually found the strength to return to work.

“When I came in the back, they all were in the back waiting for me. Every single one of them gave me a big hug,” she recalls with a smile. Wiltz explains that the warmth of her coworkers made it clear that they, too, were a part of her extended family.

For Wiltz, the love she feels both at home and at work is what she says makes everything worthwhile. “It’s the people that make you love the world and everything,” she says, a sentiment that captures her approach to life. “God willing, I’m gonna stay here till I retire,” she adds. Wiltz believes her dedication is a testament to resilience, love, and the lasting impact of the people who lifted her up when she needed it most.