What’s Your Story: From recovery to retail

ST. MARTIN PARISH — For Tanya Kidder, a lifelong dream of owning a clothing store never faded, even after years marked by serious setbacks and recovery.

"I love dressing up, I always wanted to have a clothing store," Kidder said.

That dream stayed with her as she continued to work through different stages of her life, including years spent in the oil and gas industry with Halliburton, where she worked in roles involving accounts payable and receivables.

But Kidder says life eventually forced her to slow down.

"I feel like I'm just too young to, you know, not do anything more with my life," she said.

Before she could begin building her boutique, Kidder faced a series of life-changing accidents that left her dealing with long recoveries and ongoing pain.

"2004, I was in an airboat accident, in 2012 a car hit me from behind, and in 2016 a car broadsided me on highway 90. I was in so much pain, I don’t care for being in the house too much, and it just about killed me staying home cause I worked my whole life," Kidder said.

The injuries forced her away from the fast-paced work life she had always known, creating a difficult transition for someone who spent years staying active and working multiple roles to support her family.

As she recovered, Kidder says her motivation shifted toward her children and the life she still wanted to build for them.

"Well I was giving up and then, after the surgeries I guess…I mean I have 5 kids so you just don’t give up that easy," she said.

That resilience eventually led her to open Yaya’s Boutique in St. Martinville, turning a childhood dream into a reality.

Today, Kidder says the boutique represents more than a business. It reflects her recovery, her family, and her desire to build something lasting.

"I'm very outgoing and when you support your community it grows, and then it's not just for you, it’s for the generations coming up, the kids, their kids," she said.

