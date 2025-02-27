What's Your Story: Exploring Art at Katt Skratchers

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Neal Champagne, the artist behind Katt Skratchers, a makeshift creative studio located in the back of his house in Breaux Bridge, has developed a unique approach to both art and life. With no formal training, Champagne has crafted his own artistic identity, driven by his passions. "I didn’t have any training at all, I basically trained myself," he admits. His artistic journey, however, didn’t begin with painting. Champagne’s creative process started after his retirement, when he sought a new hobby to fill his time. “I said I gotta think of something to do so I started building model football helmets,” he recalls.

It wasn’t until he began painting the models that Champagne discovered a new passion. "I paint mostly stuff I’m familiar with, like sports. I'm a big sports fan and I also like old movies, and old TV shows and old country music," he shares. His enthusiasm for these subjects is evident in his work, from paintings inspired by his favorite sports figures to nods to vintage pop culture. One of his pieces, for example, is inspired by Dolly Parton's hit song "Joshua." "Dolly Parton, She got a song about you, Joshua Joshua!" he says with a smile.

Champagne's art serves as a reflection of his interests, "Yea, I guess that pretty much sums it up, I mean I’m not gonna paint something that I don’t like," he explains. This sentiment encapsulates his approach to both art and life: creating based on passion and affection for the things that matter to him.

His studio, Katt Skratchers, also bears a reminder of his history in music. "I would DJ at a nightclub in Breaux Bridge and a DJ’s gotta have a nickname so I invented a radio station 95 KATT and it kinda stuck and everybody started calling me KAT man," he reveals. The name has stayed with him, now symbolizing both his artistic and musical journey.

In addition to his self-taught artistic skills, Champagne has cultivated his own personal signature. "I put the letters 'K 'and' A' then four lines like a cat scratch; that’s how I sign my paintings," he says. While Champagne is proud of his work, he shares that art can be subjective. "My neighbors and a few friends of mine might consider me an artist whereas some other guy might say this guy is rotten". This level of humility reflects his easygoing attitude, which is also evident in his willingness to explore new hobbies. As he says, " if somebody wants to give me something I’m open, now if they wanna give me the flu I’m not gonna take it! Haha."

With a studio brimming with passion and creativity, Neal Champagne continues to create art that reflects his love for the things that bring him joy, all while embracing the new ideas that life brings his way.

