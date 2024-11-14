What’s Your Story: Bouquets and Books

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Taylor Collette, owner of Boho Blooms Floral Designs in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, has built a thriving business driven by creativity and a strong sense of community. What began as a small, home-based floral venture has expanded into a business located on Main Street in Breaux Bridge.

When asked about her initial vision for the business, Collette explained, "The game plan was honestly to just make pretty things for people and hope that they like it. And they have for the past four years, and it’s only gonna get bigger from here." Her simple yet consistent approach has resonated with her growing customer base and helped establish Boho Blooms floral designs.

Collette’s path was also shaped by a significant connection: her best friend, whose family owned a historic building in downtown Breaux Bridge which would become the location for Collette’s business.

"A good friend of mine’s family owned this building," Collette shared. "He was David Buck, and he passed away four years ago. It was the clock shop, the iconic Breaux Bridge clock shop." When Collette began searching for a location to open her store, her friend reached out with the opportunity to transform the clock shop into Boho Blooms Floral Design. Collette seized the opportunity to bring her vision to life.

“I told her I wanna open up a bookstore and a flower shop.' So here we are: half bookstore, half flower shop, all under one roof, in the oldest brick building in downtown Breaux Bridge." Collette says..

For Collette, the decision to start her business was also personal. As a mother of three, she wanted to create something that would allow her to balance her family life with her passion for design. “I’ve always been creative. There was no ‘a-ha’ moment,” Collette explained. “I’ve got three kids, so like, what can I do where I can tend to them but also do my own thing, make a profit out of it? And this is it, and I love it.”

Her children play an active role in the shop as well, visiting her every day after school. "They’re also very creative, and they like the concept," she said. "They walk after school to my shop."

Looking forward, Collette remains excited about the future of Boho Blooms Floral Designs. Her commitment to growing the business while balancing family life and nurturing her creativity is her main focus.

