What's Your Story: A Flavorful Flair in Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Jacqueline Salser has spent her life exploring the unique blend of French and Cajun cuisines and at 79 years old, she says she’s more dedicated than ever to continue her passion for cooking.

Originally from France, Salser shares that her parents were the ones who first inspired her to learn how to cook, “My parents had a restaurant and I’ve been cooking since I was three years old and never stopped,” Said Salser.

51 years ago Salser came to the U.S. with plans of opening her own restaurant, but first she spent her time participating in what she describes as a Louisiana taste trial, “I had to go to almost all restaurants in Lafayette and try everything and some foods I liked and some foods I felt like I could do better so I started making Cajun food with French flair,” she explains.

23 years later, Salser opened up her restaurant, Chez Jacqueline, in downtown Breaux Bridge, where she’s been ever since. Salser says “I have lots of French people that come here, not for French food but for Cajun food.”

Regardless of her customer's palettes, Salser cites the Breaux Bridge community as a whole as a source of motivation, “These people are so friendly, lovable and everything and I just go with the friendly people and stay with them” Salsar shares.

Salsar says above all else, she’ll continue to chase a flavorful flair in the kitchen, “when God says, hey baby it’s time to quit, I’ll say, one more year.”

