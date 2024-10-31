UPDATE: Second man arrested in shooting near football game

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martinville Police Department has arrested a second man in connection with a shooting death at last week's St. Martinville Senior High School football game.

Zackyric Gardner, 22, already has been booked with second-degree murder in the slaying.

On Thursday, Jacque Broussard of St. Martinville was booked with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the case, accused of being the driver, Chief Ricky Martin said.

For more information about the shooting, click here.

Gardner, a resident of St. Martinville, was detained in Texas after an arrest warrant was issued for second-degree murder. The arrest follows a coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies along the I-10 corridor, leading to Gardner being identified as a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Texas authorities.

St. Martinville Police are urging anyone with additional information, including cell phone videos from that night, to come forward to assist in the investigation. The community is encouraged to contact St. Martinville Police Department detectives directly at (337) 394-3001.