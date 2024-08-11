Two arrested, one wanted for St. Martinville homicide

ST. MARTINVILLE, La — The St. Martinville Police Department has arrested two of the three suspects in the shooting death of Javonte "Buck" Anthony on Washington Street.

Officers responded to a shooting on Washington Street at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Upon arrival, officers found Anthony inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, as maintained by St. Martinville Police.

Barry Bickham III was arrested and booked into the parish jail on one count of 2nd-degree murder, according to Ricky Martin, Chief of Police.

Billy Rae Queen surrendered to St. Martinville Police and was booked into the parish jail on 2 counts of obstruction of justice to 2nd-degree murder and 1 count of malfeasance in office. Chief Martin said Queen was a probationary employee of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice and was employed as a correctional officer at the OJJ Detention Center in St. Martinville.

The third suspect, Ravonte Narcisse still has an arrest warrant for 2nd-degree murder, officials report.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Narcisse, contact detectives at the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001.