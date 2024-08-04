St. Martinville Police investigating homicide

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The St. Martinville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend on Washington Street.

According to Ricky Martin, Chief of Police, officers were dispatched to a shooting on Washington Street on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at around 8:15 pm. Responding officers found Javonte Anthony inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Anthony was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

The photo below is the possible suspect vehicle that witnesses say drove away from the shooting scene immediately after the shots were heard by neighbors, Chief Martin said.

St. Martinville Police

The community is asked to reach out to detectives at 337-394-3001 if they have any information regarding the case.

The incident remains under investigation by the St. Martinville Police Department with the assistance of the St. Martin Sheriff's Office.