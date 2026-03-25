To dust or not to dust: how Breaux Bridge does crawfish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As Good Friday approaches, crawfish season is in full swing in Breaux Bridge, widely known as the crawfish capital of the world, and with it comes a familiar question that locals are more than ready to answer: how do you eat your crawfish?

KATC took that question to social media, asking viewers what they put in their crawfish and how they like to enjoy it. The responses poured in, revealing a passionate — and at times divided — conversation, especially when it comes to one popular debate: whether to dust crawfish in extra seasoning after the boil.

In Breaux Bridge, many say there is no single right way to do it. For some, bold flavor is a must.

“I like it spicy and dusted, to where they’re seasoned very well,” said Brenda Dutcher, who lives in Cecilia.

Dutcher says her ideal boil includes all the staples — and then some.

“It was corn onions and sausage. The whole nine yards, in there and whatever else you wanna put in there, back in the day my daddy said everything goes in there,” she said.

Others take a more personal approach, building their boil based on taste and tradition. Nine-year-old Myah Miller says she already knows exactly what she wants on the table.

“Sausage, corn, I like to have some shrimp in it or crab like some crab legs,” Miller said. While some prefer bold seasoning, Miller says she keeps it simple,“I like a little bit of seasoning on it but not too much,” she said.

For Roxanne Roy, who has been visiting Breaux Bridge for years from nearby Parks, crawfish is not just about the boil itself, but what comes after. She says her family often turns leftovers into another Louisiana staple.

“We tried the crawfish seasoning, the corn, the potatoes, the onions and sometimes the okra,” Roy said. “We would all peel it and then put it aside in the refrigerator and make an etouffee for it.”

Roy says crawfish is deeply tied to the identity of Breaux Bridge and plays a role in both its culture and economy.

“It gives the town of Breaux bridge a lot of history, with the festival the first weekend in May, it’s a lot of history and it’s good for the economy,” she said.

Residents say crawfish boils are about more than just food. Recipes are often passed down through generations, and gatherings around the pot bring families and neighbors together. They add that traditions like these continue to highlight the culture of Breaux Bridge and keep the community connected, no matter how each person chooses to season their crawfish.

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