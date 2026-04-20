Thomas Nelson, former St. Martinville mayor, remembered for decades of impact

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson is being remembered for more than his time in office, with community members and leaders pointing to decades of service that helped shape both the city and the Cade area. Nelson served 26 years as a police juror before going on to lead St. Martinville as mayor for 12 years, leaving behind a record of infrastructure improvements and community-focused development that is still visible today.

“My dad actually did leave a legacy, here within the city, and the Cade area,” said Lisa Nelson, his daughter.

Nelson’s daughter said his work at the parish level played a key role in building up the Cade community, pointing to specific projects that continue to serve residents.

“He actually passed a sales tax for that district, which supports the Cade community center. That’s why the center is there. He had a millage for the roads. So his district was self-contained. He made sure things got done,” said Lisa Nelson.

She said her father’s approach to public service extended beyond policy decisions, shaping how he showed up for the community on a daily basis and influencing those closest to him.

“He’s actually my mentor, because I would have never thought I would be into politics and it started with him,” said Lisa Nelson.

Mayor Jason Willis said Nelson’s experience and leadership made him a recognizable figure in St. Martinville, adding that his presence defined an era of local government for many residents.

“He brought a lot of his experience to St. Martinville, and of course he was mayor for 12 years. So when you spoke about St. Martinville, you knew about Mr. Nelson— he was the mayor,” said Willis, current mayor of St. Martinville.

Willis also took to social media, describing Nelson as a “true public servant who believed in working for the people.”

Nelson’s daughter, who has been involved in local government and is now running for mayor, said she plans to carry forward what she learned from her father’s example.

“I’m going to try to do my best and follow him,” said Lisa Nelson.

Willis said the city’s focus moving forward is to continue building on the foundation Nelson helped establish, ensuring that the work he prioritized continues to serve the people of St. Martinville.

“I just want to take his legacy, take his throne, his baton, and take it and let's see where we can go further. You know, we want to upgrade St. Martinville— we want to go further and further,” said Willis.

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