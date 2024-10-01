The Transformation of the Saint Martin Parish Courthouse

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Saint Martin Parish Courthouse is undergoing a significant transformation, a far cry from its appearance just three weeks ago. Now covered in scaffolding, the historic building is receiving a facelift.

Saint Martin Parish President Pete Delcambre renovation began in 2016 “The courthouse itself needed major renovations,” Delcambre explained.

Originally, the renovation plan was funded by a bond aimed solely at interior improvements. However, as work progressed, issues with the roof's safety came to light, so the project’s focus was shifted.

“Now the remainder of that project is the roof, so we’re just giving it an external facelift along with the roof,” Delcambre said.

This renovation comes at a crucial time, as it coincides with the upcoming November 5 election, which includes a millage renewal for the maintenance of Saint Martin government facilities, including the courthouse. Delcambre says he’s confident in the community's support.

“I really believe that when people take a look at it, they’ll do the right thing and continue the renewal and the service Saint Martin Parish is providing them.”

The courthouse renovation project is expected to be completed by January 2025.