Teche Elementary Honors Veterans with Educational Veterans Day Celebration

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Veterans Day offers a chance for communities to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served in the military and at Teche Elementary in St. Martin Parish, students took part in an educational celebration that emphasized the importance of remembering veterans' contributions to the country.

The event was a hands-on lesson in history, gratitude, and community. Students were joined by local veterans, members of the JROTC, and community members for a program that included speeches, reflections, and personal stories from those who served in the military.

Throughout the event, students had the opportunity to reflect on the significance of Veterans Day while also engaging with veterans.

First Sergeant Bryon J. Guidry, JROTC Instructor for St. Martin Parish, emphasized the importance of teaching students about the role of veterans from a young age. “It’s good for them to understand that a veteran is someone who will sacrifice themselves so you can be here at school and enjoy education and freedom.It's good to teach them that at a young level so they grow up understanding that."

The event also allowed students to actively participate by sharing original poems and essays, Shelly Dupre, the principal of Teche Elementary, expressed her hope that the Veterans Day event would become a tradition at the school for years to come.