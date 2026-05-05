State water scores highlight gains in Parks & challenges elsewhere in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The latest water system scores from the Louisiana Department of Health show a mixed picture across St. Martin Parish, with most systems performing well while a small number continue to struggle.

Of the 14 systems listed, 11 received a grade of B or higher, while three—St. Martin Water District Four in Catahoula, My Place Mobile Home Park Water System, and Elm Point Estates Water System—are currently rated an F. Representatives from those systems were contacted but did not respond at the time of publication.

In the Village of Parks, mayor Kevin Kately points to long-term investment and hands-on management as key factors behind a significant turnaround. The system now holds an A rating after climbing steadily from an F over the past several years, improving one letter grade at a time.

“It doesn't make any sense to put lighting all over the city, to beautify the city, and we don’t have great water,” Parks Mayor Kevin Kately said, emphasizing his administration’s focus on prioritizing water quality.

Kately said the village has spent more than a decade investing in infrastructure improvements to strengthen its system.

“We probably spent— in the last 10 years that we’re been here, 11 years that we’ve been here— over a million dollars in infrastructure. Just changing pipes, changing motors, refurbishing wells,” Kately said.

He also credits his background in water and sewer operations for helping guide those improvements. Kately is state-certified, which he said has allowed him to better understand system needs and connect with others in the field.

“Being certified and meeting other people and knowing what we could do to make this water system better, it’s a great advantage,” Kately said.

While Parks has reached a top grade, Kately said the work is ongoing and requires continued attention from both officials and residents.

“Just because we got an A doesn't mean we’re going to slack. There’s no slacking. I mean, we want an A++! So we’re going to work on that constantly, but like I said— if the community see something that’s not right, give us a call,” Kately said.

Looking ahead, Kately said the village plans to pursue grant funding to install a filtration system, with the goal of further improving water quality and maintaining its current standing.

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