St. Martinville’s Black History Museum Celebrates Local Heritage

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martinville African American History Museum has traditionally spotlighted national Black figures throughout America's history. However, for Black History Month, the museum is shifting its focus closer to home, aiming to remind the local community that history is not just something from the past but an ongoing influence that shapes the present.

Museum director Danielle Fontenette emphasizes the importance of family connections in understanding local history. She explains, "When we start with your family name, we trace and follow—how many children, when you were married, what you did—and then we follow the children. We were able to do that with each one of these and some others in the museum to find the families that still exist in St. Martinville today."

The walls of the museum are filled with paintings depicting descendants of Black historical figures from the town, reinforcing the idea that history and heritage are not distant but alive in the community today. Fontenette notes, "You know, they have the saying a people without a past are a people without a future, and that’s strong because if you don’t know where you come from, how do you know where you’re going?" Fontenette's deep connection to the town became personal when she discovered that one of her ancestors was one of the first people to settle in St. Martinville. She says, "When I found that my ancestor was one of the first people here in St. Martinville, it gave me a totally different feeling about this place."

Museum member Lauren Richard highlights the importance of bridging the gap between past and present, pointing out that "we look at these street names and wonder how come that street name is the same as my last name? Your family had something to do with that. So it’s all recent when you think about it, and we do want to bridge that gap." Richard also emphasizes the role of the museum’s events in educating the community and fostering pride. "You can actually watch interviews of different people, Black people from St. Martinville telling their stories and their families' stories," she shares.

The museum’s programming this month includes film screenings every Friday at 5 p.m. featuring Black films, open to the public. On Saturdays, starting at 11 a.m., the museum will host children's Black History Storytime followed by open discussions about St. Martinville’s Black history and family connections. Fontete encourages the community to reflect on their own familial history, saying, "We talk about families and let’s talk about yours. Even if they’re not up on the wall, let's bring your family to the table and have that conversation."

