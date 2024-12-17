St. Martinville Welcomes New Businesses to Main Street, Aiming to Boost Local Infrastructure

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martinville’s Main Street has recently welcomed two new local businesses, Mexican restaurant El Corazon and the bath and body boutique Abathecary. These new establishments have been open for nearly a month, and St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis is hopeful that they will contribute to the city's efforts to repair and maintain its aging infrastructure.

According to Mayor Wills, local businesses are crucial in generating the funds necessary for such improvements. "When they (residents) shop local, when they eat local, that goes towards the sales tax and that generates more money for the city to repair sidewalks, repair streets, repair our parks, and acquire the things that we need," Wills explains.

He emphasizes that without the support of local businesses, the city would have to rely on grants and other external funding sources, making the success of these businesses even more vital. “Cause other than that we have to lean on grants and other ways of getting income so that’s why it’s so important."

Mayor Wills also views the opening of El Corazon and Abathecary, along with future businesses, as part of a broader goal outlined in the St.Martinville Vision Plan to improve the quality of life for St. Martinville residents.

A pillar of the Vision Plan seeks to increase access to resources and amenities, making the area more attractive and convenient for both current residents and potential newcomers. "I hope more businesses will come to St. Martinville," says Mayor Wills, noting that growth will not only provide financial support for the city's infrastructure but also improve overall convenience for the local community.