St. Martinville water leak prompts boil advisory for some residents

ST. MARTINVILLE — A major water leak Friday on Aubrey-Ozenne Road temporarily left St. Martinville residents without water and prompted an ongoing boil advisory for some customers.

Water service was restored around 8 a.m. Saturday, but customers on Terrace Highway from Capritto Road to Aubrey-Ozenne Road remain under a boil advisory.

Jason Willis, St. Martinville's Mayor, said, “It doesn’t mean you can’t use the water. It just advises you to boil it before you cook or you drink it, you know, but other than that, you can still take a bath with it, you can still use it, you can still wash your hands. It’s not contaminated."

The issue began Friday when a leak on a 16-inch water line prevented the city's water towers from being refilled. The city issued a statement notifying customers that water would be shut off while the leak was repaired.

“So Friday, we got a call about low pressure on one of our towers. It means the tower was draining fast, so we knew we had a major water leak. It was a 16-inch water line off of Aubrey-Ozenne Road. That’s where our water well is located,” Willis said. “The water was shut off while we was repairing that line. That was a major line, right, so water was shut off ... it actually didn’t get shut off until around 11:45."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

