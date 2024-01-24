St. Martinville Senior High School baseball team still with collapsed dugout roof

Baseball season is less than a month away, and one parent is raising concerns over the safety of the St. Martinville Senior High School baseball team’s dugout roof being collapsed.

Beau Aymond’s son is a freshman on the Tiger’s baseball team. He believes his son and teammates shouldn’t have to play in these types of conditions.

“These kids are having to play in something that’s unsafe, and definitely not appealing to the eye,” Aymond said.

“The dressing room is unable to be used period. The dugout is still there but it’s definitely not in stable condition and for these kids to be in. “

St. Martinville Senior High School currently leases Magnolia City Park’s baseball field from the city under a lease agreement. The school is responsible for maintenance of the facility.

“I would like to say that there’s a coach and teammate who are keeping the field pristine, ”Aymond said. But there is something that they can’t do they cannot take care of this dug out.”

St. Martinville Senior High School Baseball Coach Kyle Poirier said at a schoolboard meeting last April, he voiced his concerns about the dugout and locker room. Poirier said he was told it was not a top priority.

St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Fredrick Wiltz believes there was confusion over who was responsible for repairs because the damage was due to rain.

“One of the big solutions is to try to come together with the city and repair, so that they can at least repair the damage that’s been done to the area,” Wiltz said. “So that they can at least use it until we can have our own permanent facility.”

Wiltz said the school district plans on building a baseball stadium on the high school’s property.

But it’s not likely for the next two seasons. As for plans in the near future…

“For now, what we want to do is try to make this area as safe as possible and kind of block off the area that has been affected by the storm so that they can use the dugout itself,” Wiltz said."

“The dugout is going to be cut off so that they won’t be able to use the dugout.”

Wiltz said this week an 18 wheeler temporary storage container will be placed there for the team's gear.