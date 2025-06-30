St. Martinville relies on Parish water after major leak

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A boil advisory remains in effect across the City of St. Martinville after a major leak off Aubrey Ozenne Road caused the city’s water tower to drain rapidly over the weekend. The resulting loss in pressure left businesses and residents alike scrambling to adjust, including Zoe Robicheaux, manager of the local Sonic.

“It’s hard because my mom, she doesn’t live in city limits so I have to go there like 20-30 minutes to take a bath and brush my teeth. It's just a lot,” Robicheaux said.

She added that the situation has created challenges both at work and at home.“I have a five-month-old so washing bottles and washing in general, I can’t—I'm not gonna wash her bottles in that, so I have to pack pretty much my whole life up to be able to do everything,” she said.

St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis said the break occurred deep in a canal and was too severe for local crews to repair on their own. The city hired a contractor to begin the fix, while water supply support from St. Martin Parish Government is helping maintain operations in the meantime.

“We just have old infrastructure, I mean our infrastructure is old,” Willis explains, noting that temperature shifts and aging pipes likely caused the rupture.

“We got old water lines and water pipes, you know we might have a pipe that busts in the slab or even in the ground or just busts ‘cause it busts. We can't control that. The only thing we can do is try to get it repaired and fixed, you know, as soon as possible to get the people back up with running water,” Willis said.

While some residents remain without running water, others are dealing with a lack of pressure or access to safe water. Businesses are absorbing unexpected costs to stay open.

“Tea, it comes from a big machine so we can’t run tea because they don’t have water or lemonade. So if we run out—and we sell a lot of tea—so if we run out then that’s costing us money,” Robicheaux noted.

Mayor Willis said he hopes the advisory can be lifted by midweek, though he emphasized that weather conditions and ongoing repairs could affect that timeline. He expressed appreciation for the partnership with parish officials.

“We’re so fortunate for them, we help them, they help us — that’s what it’s really all about,” Willis said.

Officials have not released a confirmed date for full water restoration but continue to urge patience as the city works through repairs.

