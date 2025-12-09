St. Martinville prepares for Festival of Lights and annual Christmas parade

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martinville is preparing for a full weekend of holiday traditions as residents get ready for the St. Lucy Festival of Lights on Saturday and the annual Christmas parade on Sunday.

Both events are connected to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, one of the oldest Catholic churches in the United States and the third oldest in Louisiana.

According to Pastor Father Jason Vidrine, the festival’s origin stretches back decades.

“It began here in the 1990s as a way to help people understand, not only the history of the church, but also our culture and the way that the faith informs our culture,” he said.

Vidrine pointed out a statue of St. Lucy, the Roman martyr whose story inspired the festival.

“She’s a Roman martyr who, as part of her martyrdom, had her eyes gouged out and became the patron of seeing — of light; so in places like Finland and the Scandinavian countries each year there's a huge festival on her feast day December 13,” he explained.

St. Martinville’s version of the celebration features local traditions, including live music, gumbo, hot chocolate, and a small train ride for children. Vidrine said families can also expect the annual chariot parade inside the square.

“At the end of the square here, there’s the chariot parade. So it’ll be all the different Christmas cars made by young people and the contest that goes with it,” he said.

The festivities continue Sunday with the St. Martinville Christmas parade, organized by parishioner George Choplin, who started the parade in 1992 and has led it ever since. Choplin said his motivation has remained the same throughout the years.

“I think it’s the people, the people inspire me. But my legacy is to give something back to my community, for the children and to make it a family-oriented Christmas parade,” he said.

For him, the historic church at the center of town plays a major role in the city’s holiday identity.

“This community is a special place. With St. Martin de Tours right here it’s almost like the heartthrob of Acadiana, you know, 'cause the history of this church right here is insurmountable,” Choplin said.

Choplin said the weekend brings residents together from every background, emphasizing the sense of unity that defines the event.

“Encompass that, we have a list of activities going on and then we bring forth the Christmas parade and include everyone. Doesn’t make any difference what denomination you belong to but you have the people coming in together,” he said.

Both the St. Lucy Festival of Lights and the St. Martinville Christmas parade are free and open to the public. Events begin Saturday, December 13 running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m., with the Parade route starting at St. Martinville Senior High School and running down Main Street.

