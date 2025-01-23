St.Martinville Post Snow Storm

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St.Martinvile Mayor Jason Willis shares that while he is thankful the snow is starting to melt and many businesses across St.Martinville are reopening, he still wants residents to exercise caution and help the city maintain a stable water pressure:

“We do have some shaded areas that still have ice So we definitely ask the residents, the drivers to be careful In those areas because it's like you hit the dry ground then you hit a slab of ice and you could lose control of your vehicle.”

“We do have a bunch of busted (water) lines throughout the city. Residents have busted pipes that they probably don't even know of Because it's under their house, around their house. Because it's so cold they're probably not coming out of their house still but All of these water leaks are taking a damper on a water pressure”

“So we're asking all residents to preserve their water Meaning to go around your house under your house look for water If you do, have water leaks, we ask you to turn your water off and call the city at (337) 394-2237 and we’ll come out there and turn your water off for you”.