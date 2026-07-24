St. Martinville pool party aims to ecourage students before school starts

ST. MARTIN PARISH — St. Martinville students are getting one more chance to enjoy summer before heading back to the classroom.

The Hall of Flame Smokers nonprofit is hosting its annual Back-to-School Pool Party at the Edna Landry Aquatic Center, giving kids like eighth-grader Troy Louis a chance to spend time with friends and family before the school year begins.

"I love going to pools and splash pads with friends and family. It's a blast. I’ll tell you that, it's a blast," Louis said.

Organizers say the event is about more than just a day of fun. The goal is to encourage students to focus on education while providing support and mentorship opportunities through the community.

"The focus of our group is to deal with the elderly and the youth, and this weekend is all about the youth, and we want to mentor them at the same time let them know summer is almost out, school is about to start, and start focusing on education," said Hall of Flame Smokers President and Co-Founder Tyrone Jones.

The organization's support for local students extends beyond the pool party. Hall of Flame Smokers has raised more than $10,000 for scholarships that will be awarded to students on Aug. 1.

St. Martin Parish Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse said supporting young people remains a priority for the community.

"Our youth is our number one priority right now because we're at this point, we hate losing and we don't wanna lose anymore. So whatever we can bring to the table and is involving our youth, if they call on us, we are coming," Narcisse said.

The annual Back-to-School Pool Party is scheduled for July 25 at the Edna Landry Aquatic Center in St. Martinville, running from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers hope the event gives students a chance to enjoy the final days of summer while reminding them that education and community support go hand in hand.

For Louis, it's a chance to make one more memory before heading back to class.

"Just glad I could go back to school with a banger, you know, have a little fun and do a little something before the school year starts," Louis remarked.

