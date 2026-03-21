St. Martinville man found guilty of second-degree murder

NEW IBERIA, La. — A St. Martinville man was convicted of the May 2021 murder of Jordan Bulliard Thursday.

A jury unanimously found Joshua Davis, 37, guilty of second-degree murder.

After his arrest, Davis confessed to law enforcement that he shot Bulliard three times before leaving the area. The murder weapon and clothing Davis was wearing at the time were later found inside his hotel room, along with casings that matched those found at the crime scene. Davis' DNA was also found on the murder weapon.

A sentencing hearing is schedule for May 26, 2026. The mandatory penalty for second-degree murder is life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

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