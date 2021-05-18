Man arrested in connection with St. Martinville fatal shooting

The person wanted in connected with a fatal shooting outside an apartment on Sunday has been arrested

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin says that Joshua Davis has been arrested in connection with this incident that happened in the 100 Block of Madison Street.

39-year-old Jordan Buillard was shot twice outside his apartment, police say.

Davis has been charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail and has a bond of $500,000.

