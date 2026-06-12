St. Martinville Juneteenth celebration aims to bring community together

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The NewComers Organization is partnering with the St. Martinville African American Museum to host a Juneteenth celebration this weekend, continuing efforts to bring the community together through cultural events.

“Newcomers always wanted to do something for Juneteenth day. We wanted everyone to know our culture,” NewComers Organization President Clara Jean-Baptiste said.

The event will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the St. Martinville African American Museum at 121 S New Market St.

While the organization continues working toward the return of its Mardi Gras parade, Jean-Baptiste said the focus this weekend is on celebrating African American culture and creating an opportunity for residents to gather together.

“I’ve been in there 40 years and I know most of the ins and outs of it, and that's why I stayed so long— because it was something dear to my heart,” she said.

Jean-Baptiste added that the organization's broader goal remains unchanged.

“We’re just asking everyone to come on out and enjoy with us. We want the community to come together,” she said.

The Juneteenth celebration will feature a flag-raising ceremony, live music, food and craft vendors, storytelling, a cook-off, activities for children, and recognition of a longtime Black-owned business in St. Martin Parish. Organizers say the event is designed to both celebrate culture and educate attendees about the significance of Juneteenth.

Amid the festivities, Jean-Baptiste's focus on safety remains top of mind. “The police department is right down the street, so we’re just asking everyone to just be mindful of everybody,” she said.

While she hopes to eventually see the return of the Mardi Gras parade, Jean-Baptiste said her focus remains on ensuring community events continue to thrive.

“I would like to see the parade come back underneath me. But if not, I'm ok with it— as long as I see it come back. My main thing is to see people come out and enjoy everything we have going on out there,” she said.

The Juneteenth celebration is free and open to the public.

