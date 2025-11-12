St. Martinville invites residents to help shape the future of Main Street

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The city of St.Martinville is inviting the public to take part in the Imagine St. Martinville Walking Tour and Open House, a two-day event designed to gather ideas and input for the future of Main Street. The walking tour will take place on Monday, November 17, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting at Saint Martin de Tours Church at 113 S. Main Street.

Participants will explore a guided loop through downtown, including six key spots such as the former Richie’s Restaurant — one of several vacant or underused buildings being considered for redevelopment.

The event continues the following day with the Visioning Open House on Tuesday, November 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., held at the Acadian Memorial and Museum. That session is open to anyone who wants to discuss ideas for improving transportation, economic development, parks, and public spaces.

St. Martinville Main Street Director Danielle Fontenett said the events are part of the city’s ongoing Thriving Communities Grant project, which aims to strengthen downtown connectivity and attract future investment.

“We are now a year into the program and now it’s time for the community to get involved,” Fontenett said.

Fontenett explained that the city is partnering with the consulting firm Main to Main to help facilitate the walk audit and collect feedback that will be used to shape future development plans.

“Everybody in the walk audit will be able to give a comment, what they think that building could be used for,” she said. “When the community says what they want to see in their community, it makes a world of a difference.”

The insights gathered during the walk audit will be compiled into a report that helps St. Martinville apply for additional grant funding. “At the end of the day, we want to take those plans and put them to use,” Fontenett said. “We want to be able to go after any funding that’s going to help us to do the work that we’ve put together in that plan.”

Business owners like Audrey Allen, who runs a restaurant across from the former Richie’s location, said participation from residents is key.

“I’m very much going to be on that walk because it’s not just about the city. As a business owner, all of our businesses should know what’s being asked to come here and how we can participate in making it successful,” Allen said. “Community builds businesses— it brings interest to what we’re trying to do here and everybody has to lend a hand.”

Allen added that business owners have a unique perspective on what’s needed to revitalize the downtown area.

“We should be the one to say, this is missing, that’s missing, and then come up with realistic plans to make it become or come into existence,” she said.

Residents can attend either or both events, which are free and open to the public.

