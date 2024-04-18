St. Martinville DoorDasher helping customer get new wheelchair
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 15:53:41-04
- Barbie Pitz was delivering her first DoorDash to Judy George.
- George who is paralyzed on her left side from a stroke, expressed the need for a new wheelchair, no longer fitting comfortably in hers.
- Pitz is doing everything in her power to get George a new wheelchair.
More on the story at 6pm on KATC TV 3.
