Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martinville DoorDasher helping customer get new wheelchair

Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 2.47.48 PM.png
KATC NEWS
Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 2.47.48 PM.png
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 15:53:41-04
  • Barbie Pitz was delivering her first DoorDash to Judy George.
  • George who is paralyzed on her left side from a stroke, expressed the need for a new wheelchair, no longer fitting comfortably in hers.
  • Pitz is doing everything in her power to get George a new wheelchair.

More on the story at 6pm on KATC TV 3.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.