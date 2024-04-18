St. Martinville DoorDasher helping customer get new wheelchair

Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 18, 2024

Barbie Pitz was delivering her first DoorDash to Judy George.

George who is paralyzed on her left side from a stroke, expressed the need for a new wheelchair, no longer fitting comfortably in hers.

Pitz is doing everything in her power to get George a new wheelchair. More on the story at 6pm on KATC TV 3.

