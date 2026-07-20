St. Martinville cultural camp gives kids a summer of fun and learning

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Summer break in St. Martinville is giving children more than just a way to pass the time. Through the City of St. Martinville's Culture, Recreation and Tourism Department, the annual Cultural Camp is helping campers stay active, explore new interests and connect with their community one themed week at a time.

Held at Adam Carlson Park the camp features a different focus each week, including sports, arts, music, history and other cultural activities designed to keep children engaged throughout the summer.

For Director's Assistant for Culture, Recreation and Tourism Cay Viator, the camp is about more than entertainment.

"Getting kids outside, participating, being with other kids. You're teaching them how to exist in the outside world," Viator said.

Camp attendee Sebastian Robertson said the variety is one of the things he enjoys most about the program.

"Every week we do something new and this is sports week and next week is history week," Robertson said.

Organizers say the rotating weekly themes are designed to expose children to new experiences while encouraging creativity, teamwork and a deeper appreciation for St. Martinville's culture and history. Viator said exposing children to different activities also helps them see the many paths available to them in the future.

"That's what we’re trying to show the kids— that you don't just have to go into accounting, you don't have to go into a trade. There are many avenues to where you can express yourself," Viator said.

Viator added that another goal is encouraging children to spend time interacting with others instead of relying on electronic devices for entertainment.

"I want to at least give them the opportunity to know that going outside and meeting a new face is just as important as what you're doing on that iPad or your computer or your Xbox," Viator said.

For many campers, the friendships they make are just as meaningful as the activities themselves.

"It's wonderful people here that I like the most and I really appreciate it," camp attendee Colin Anthony said.

When asked about her favorite part of camp, Bella Williams summed up the experience in a few simple words.

"The best part of it is having fun, really," Williams said.

With the camp wrapping up July 31, organizers hope campers leave with new friendships, lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for St. Martinville's culture.

