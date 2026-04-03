St. Martin Parish walk marks way of the cross tradition

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Dozens of participants gathered in St. Martin Parish to take part in a longstanding Good Friday tradition known as the Way of the Cross, a nearly 10-mile journey rooted in faith and reflection.

“He sacrificed and died, for all our sins and the sins of the whole world a little over 2000 years ago,” said Roy Poche.

That message is what drives participants to walk step by step along the route, which begins in St. Martinville and ends at St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula. The walk typically lasts about four hours.

Along the way, a large wooden cross leads at the front of the group, symbolizing the path Jesus took and the sacrifice they are honoring.

“It’s beautiful to see people in the area, workers and all types of people coming out to support Jesus Christ,” Poche said.

For some, the walk is a longstanding tradition shared across generations.

“My wife and i have done this over the years to show a good representation, for our children to show them what good friday is all about,” said Shane Walet.

While the journey requires endurance, participants say the meaning behind it carries greater significance.

“We can boil crawfish tomorrow, we can boil crawfish next friday, we can have those celebrations, me personally for my family we can do that on another day, today we just want to remember Jesus' sacrifices,” Walet said.

For others, the walk offers a new way to connect with their faith.

“This is our first time, my mom was fantastic at keeping me in the faith, and i used to do the way of the cross when i was little, now i’m a little bit older, i know a little bit more about it, this is a very good way to start the weekend,” said Ryan Landry.

With each step, participants reflect on the sacrifice at the center of the tradition and the meaning it holds within their lives and community.

“We should pay tribute to that for our sacrifices for humanity throughout the world,” Poche said.

