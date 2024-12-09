St. Martin Parish to Build New Jail with Rededicated Millage Funding

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Law enforcement in St.Martin Parish may look a bit different in the coming years, thanks to a rededicated parishwide property tax millage that will fund the construction of a new jail in St. Martinville.

The new facility is a response to the aging and inadequate conditions of the current jail, which was built in 1983. According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, the existing jail has “done its time” and is in need of replacement. The new facility will significantly increase the capacity of the parish’s detention center, growing from housing approximately 186 individuals to a new capacity of 350.

The new jail is being funded by a rededicated property tax millage that previously supported the parish’s library system for the last decade. The millage will now be split, with 70 percent of the funds allocated for the jail and the remaining 30 percent continuing to support the library system.

Councilman Chris Tauzin explained that the reallocation of the tax funds is designed to ensure the new jail is built without imposing additional tax burdens on parish residents.

“We were in the position to where we could apply for capital outlay funding but we needed a 25 percent match. So by reducing it to a 30 percent and 70 percent split, that 70 percent is gonna fund the 25 percent that we have through capital outlay to be able to build a new jail in St. Martin Parish” Tauzin says.

He also confirmed that the library system would not be negatively affected by the change, and shared that due to the library board's careful management of funds,the library's operations will remain unaffected.

“the library board did manage their funding well and was able to put some money aside, we’re able to take that money without raising a new tax and just do a renewal to keep the libraries where they need to be with the funding they need for the future; but at the same time create enough funding for the future to build a new jail without putting an additional cost on the taxpayers.” Tauzin states

The millage is expected to raise approximately $1.1 million annually, ensuring continued support for the libraries and sufficient funds for the new jail construction.

In addition to addressing overcrowding and outdated facilities, the new jail is expected to save the parish money by eliminating the need to pay other facilities to house certain offenders.

Sheriff Breaux explains, "You’re talking upwards 200 dollars to 300 dollars a day for (housing a) 17 year old, we’ll be able to keep them here, save the people money by keeping them in the Saint Martin Parish jail.”

The project is set to enter its planning phase in early 2025.