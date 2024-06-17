St. Martin Parish Magnet schools begin beautification project

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Thomas v. St. Martin Parish School Board, a case filed nearly 60 years ago, has been an ongoing effort to end segregation in St. Martin Parish Schools.

The school system created the St. Martin STEAM Academies which will allow the school system to be one step closer to to unitary status.

The two academies are classified as “majority to minority” schools which allows out-of-zoned students to attend.

Marketing Coordinator Azi Yazdi said the Department of Justice officially approved to launch and open their programs in the fall in full two weeks ago.

Renovations are currently underway at St. Martin STEAM Academy and St. Martin Early STEAM Academy, formerly St. Martinville Primary and St. Martinville Early Learning Center.

They are beginning their renovations through murals for their new science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics program.

Principal Erica Pite said through funds from a Magnet Schools Assistance Program Grant, the school was able to “scream their STEAM” theme through beautification.

“This was a old classroom wing," Pite said.

"That they have revamped into our arts wings so it didn't look anything like this it was more gray and dark.”

For Pite, it’s about students being able to go to school and have endless opportunities to figure out what they want to be.

“What we’re hoping that this does, we’re hoping that this will build confidence in our students, so they find a future in whatever it is they find their strengths in,” Pite said.

“We’re hoping that this will develop the whole child just to be more prideful within themselves.”

Local artist Jess Newton heads the current mural project for the two schools.

She has been working alongside two other artists Sarah Melancon and Anna Teer. For her, it’s important to make her murals as colorful as possible.

“The more vibrant the better,” Newton said.

“Colorful. Every room should be super colorful and we want all the range of colors on every wall. It just really pops the colors out it really makes it vibrant and lively.”

Melancon believes a student’s environment serves as inspiration.

“What I really like about this is these paintings are gonna set the tone for the school,” Melancon said.

“As far as not only for the students but for the teachers, and the administrators because environment is everything.

Teer said she’s grateful to be on board for the project.

“It’s a very very great opportunity to be able to do this and contribute to your community,” Teer said.

“It is really important to see art on the walls because it does inspire creativity for kids and this is like a really big thing it’s really important and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

For Sarah and Jess, they hope the art influences younger artists.

For me, if I was a kid going to this school I would be excited,” Newton said. “I would be like wow look at this art on the wall.”

“If I would’ve had that as a young child then it would've inspired me more to pursue my passions sooner, rather than later,” Melancon said.

Open enrollment for non-zoned students closes Jul. 15.

