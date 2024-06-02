St. Martin Parish flash flood emergency

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — According to those staying in the area, the flood waters took over St. Martin Parish quickly.

Ashley Shelvin's family was staying at Camp Margaritaville when their cabin flooded with water.

"When we got here, it had just started raining a little bit, so we got into the cabin, got everything settled in—got the kids settled in, got the food on. Within 30 minutes, it was flooded. The rain started coming. We got flooded in, tried to open the doors. The [water] was all the way up to basically, like, almost to the knees. The people—the staff that worked there had to come get us out of there. Just, we weren't expecting it to get this bad," Shelvin said.