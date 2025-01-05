St. Martin Parish Deputies investigating homicide after body found in Cecilia

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was discovered in a wooded area of Cecilia Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Bushville Highway, where a passing motorist reported finding the body. Investigators determined the man had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Charles of Arnaudville, La., who had been reported missing by his family on Friday.

Authorities are seeking information from the public to help identify those responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071 or Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030.

This is a developing story.