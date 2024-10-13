St. Martin parish correctional officer arrested for malfeasance, drug conspiracy

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of former correctional officer Caliyah Joseph, 22, of St. Martinville, on Oct. 11, following an investigation into malfeasance and her alleged involvement in a narcotics distribution conspiracy.

Investigation Details

The investigation began in September 2024 after the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Task Force received information that Joseph had been divulging confidential information. Deputies later discovered that she had used her position as a correctional officer to unlawfully release sensitive information and was involved in facilitating the sale of illegal narcotics.

Arrest and Charges

On Oct. 10, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph. She was taken into custody the following day and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Joseph faces charges of malfeasance in office and criminal conspiracy to distribute Schedule I and/or Schedule V controlled dangerous substances.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.