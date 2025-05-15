Watch Now
St. Martin grand jury hands up indictment in homecoming shooting

St. Martin Parish Courthouse
St. Martin Parish Courthouse
ST. MARTIN PARISH — A St. Martin Parish grand jury has indicted a local man in connection with the fatal shooting that happened at the homecoming game last fall.

Zackyric Gardner, 22, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Deiondre Benjamin.

To see our story about the shooting, click here. It happened outside a tailgating event at St. Martinville Senior High hosted by the St. Martinville Alumni Association. Gardner was arrested in Texas after law enforcement found him riding in a car stopped by law enforcement there.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation and suspension of sentence.

