Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

St. Martin Crime Stoppers looking for stolen vehicle

stolen vehicle.png
Courtesy St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office
stolen vehicle.png
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 17:55:23-05

St. Martin Crime Stoppers is looking for help to find a stolen vehicle.

On the evening of December 28, 2023, Officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Grand Point Highway to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

The alleged thief was caught on surveillance video wearing a light-colored jack with a hood. The person entered the property on foot from a wooded area behind an adjoining business, and then was caught on camera leaving in the stolen vehicle.

The stolen truck is a white 2000 Ford F350 bearing license plate LA-Z103171.

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of the subject in the accompanying photographs is asked to please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.