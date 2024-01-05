St. Martin Crime Stoppers looking for stolen vehicle

St. Martin Crime Stoppers is looking for help to find a stolen vehicle.

On the evening of December 28, 2023, Officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Grand Point Highway to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.

The alleged thief was caught on surveillance video wearing a light-colored jack with a hood. The person entered the property on foot from a wooded area behind an adjoining business, and then was caught on camera leaving in the stolen vehicle.

The stolen truck is a white 2000 Ford F350 bearing license plate LA-Z103171.

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of the subject in the accompanying photographs is asked to please contact St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it via the free P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.