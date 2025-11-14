Seniors gather in St. Martinville for Council on Aging’s Thanksgiving luncheon

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Gratitude and good company filled the Cade Community Center Thursday morning as the St. Martin Council on Aging hosted its annual Thanksgiving Luncheon.

Dozens of neighbors from across the parish came together to share a meal, reconnect with friends, and enjoy a morning of music and celebration. The event featured live entertainment from Eazley Babineaux, better known as D.J. Boogie Boi, who kept the energy high with crowd favorites.

Sponsored by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, the luncheon gave seniors a chance to relax and enjoy the holiday spirit in a welcoming setting. Organizers say the event continues to be a favorite tradition that brings the community together each year.