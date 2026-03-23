“Save the Basin” event marks 10 years of advocacy in Atchafalaya Basin

ST. MARTIN PARISH — CYPRESS COVE, La. — Community members gathered Sunday for the 10th annual “Save the Basin” event, as advocates continue raising concerns about a proposed water restoration project they say could do more harm than good.

Hosted by the Atchafalaya Basin Keeper, the event featured food, music and education efforts focused on protecting the Atchafalaya Basin—one of Louisiana’s most critical natural flood protection systems.

Organizers say the basin plays a vital role in holding floodwaters, but warn that a state-proposed project could threaten that balance.

Brennan Spoor, attorney for the Atchafalaya Basin Keeper, said the state’s proposed water restoration project would make 12 cuts to bring water from the Red River into the wetlands, with the goal of improving water quality.

However, Spoor said opponents argue the plan could introduce large amounts of sand, sediment and fertilizer-laden water into the basin.

He said once that water enters the wetlands, sediment would settle and gradually fill the basin—reducing its ability to absorb floodwaters.

“And this project is not going to maximize flood capacity, it will decrease flood capacity,” Spoor said.

According to Spoor, there are currently two lawsuits challenging the project—one in federal court and another in state court. The legal action argues the project could cause long-term environmental damage and pose risks to public safety.

Advocates also claim the state violated its constitutional responsibility to manage natural resources in a way that protects the health, safety and welfare of residents.

Dean Wilson, executive director of the Atchafalaya Basin Keeper, said the group is working to stop projects they believe are harming the wetlands.

“Flood protection is very important, so what is happening right now is that our government is filling the swamp with sediment,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that environmental changes are already impacting wildlife and local industries.

“The system is gone, they lost their habitat,” he said. “The Cajun fishermen depend on the same habitat that the birds depend on. If you fill these wetlands, there’s no more crawfish—that’s what feeds everything in the basin.”

Residents say the stakes are high, especially when it comes to flooding.

“That water has to go somewhere,” said Jordan Thibodeaux. “If you seal the basin up, where is the water going?”

Others expressed concern about the basin’s current condition and long-term sustainability.

“We do not have a basin anymore—it’s sewage,” said Mike Bienvenu.

Retired fisherman Ernie Calais said low water levels are already affecting livelihoods.

“I feel sorry for these fishermen because they cannot make a living now,” he said.

Calais also said ongoing issues like clogged waterways are making matters worse.

“Everything is landlocked if we do not have the water,” Calais said. “The rivers and bayous are plugged, and when it floods, it doesn’t drain like it’s supposed to. There is a lot of work that needs to be done in the basin.”

In addition to legal action, the nonprofit is working on a management plan that would involve parish governments across the state supporting resolutions against filling the basin with sediment.

“We can protect what is left, and we can use all the sediments that we have in the basin to restore the coast,” Wilson said.

Organizers say the annual event is not only a celebration, but also a call to action as they continue their fight to preserve the basin for future generations.

