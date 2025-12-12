Santa’s not the only one rushing: Holiday shipping deadlines in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — With holiday shipping cut-offs fast approaching, businesses in St. Martin Parish are already feeling the rush. Shops relying on deliveries are adjusting operations to meet growing demand, balancing customer orders with tight timelines.

Local businesses, like Boho Blooms Floral Design, are juggling holiday orders, event deliveries, and customer expectations. Taylor Collette, owner and licensed florist at Boho Blooms, explained, “I live by deadlines. So November, December, is actually wedding season in Louisiana because it’s a bit cooler. Also with everyday deliveries, we do have a website you can go online and order delivery or pick. But I also have to navigate that with wedding season.” Collette added, “So I have two weddings this weekend, but we’re also doing the artwalk that is in front of our shop. So I’ll be here for that, so all the things are deadlines.”

She emphasized the importance of planning ahead for specific orders, noting, “If you’re more particular in what you want, give me a little bit of time, a week or two. If you’re not as picky, I’ll work it out.”

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) also sees the pressure of the holiday season. Lecia Hall, strategic communications specialist for USPS Louisiana, said, “The 17th is the deadline for Ground Advantage Mail and First-Class Mail. The 18th, that is the last day for Priority Mail — just Priority Mail. Then you have December the 20th, which is the last day for Priority Mail Express.”

Hall explained that USPS tracks holiday packages across the country, stating, “We have a holiday tracker which is tracking packages, holiday packages all over the country ,and right now we’re up to six million.” She added, “We’re just here to help Santa get his stuff out, you know. We got Santa on speed dial.”

For both local businesses and the postal service, timing is critical. Customers who wait until the last minute risk facing limited shipping options or higher costs. Collette noted that she handles deliveries herself during the busy season, with some assistance if needed, saying, “ I don’t usually hire anyone extra besides Valentine’s Day. But for Christmas season— yeah, I just go out there and if it takes longer, my husband does help me out.”

The combination of rising package volumes and shrinking delivery windows makes early planning essential this holiday season.

