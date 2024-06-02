Sandbags available in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish Government will have self-serve sandbag locations available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Sunday, June 2, 2024, due to the ongoing rain event.
Sandbags will be available at the following locations:
- South Barn-1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road
- Paul Angelle Park-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road
- Ruth Bridge Barn-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.
- Breaux Bridge City Barn at 233 Refinery Street in Breaux Bridge
The limit is 20 sandbags per vehicle.
According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, several roads in the parish are still closed. Deputies are asking motorists to avoid traveling in these areas.
Roads still flooded/closed:
- Grandpoint at Grand Anse
- Grandpoint to Cecilia H.S. Highway
- Doyle Melancon Extension
- Alcide Bonin Road
- Quail Run
*Underpass at I-10/Henderson
Roads with water, but still passable for cars/trucks:
- Harold Stoute
- Ches Courville
- Lelan Road
- Roman Robin
- St. Peter Drive
To report any residential or business damage related to the flooding or for any additional questions, call (337) 394-2808. You can also report any flood damage to damage.la.gov.