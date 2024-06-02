Sandbags available in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish Government will have self-serve sandbag locations available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Sunday, June 2, 2024, due to the ongoing rain event.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:



South Barn-1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road

Paul Angelle Park-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road

Ruth Bridge Barn-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Breaux Bridge City Barn at 233 Refinery Street in Breaux Bridge

The limit is 20 sandbags per vehicle.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, several roads in the parish are still closed. Deputies are asking motorists to avoid traveling in these areas.

Roads still flooded/closed:



Grandpoint at Grand Anse

Grandpoint to Cecilia H.S. Highway

Doyle Melancon Extension

Alcide Bonin Road

Quail Run

*Underpass at I-10/Henderson

Roads with water, but still passable for cars/trucks:

Harold Stoute

Ches Courville

Lelan Road

Roman Robin

St. Peter Drive

To report any residential or business damage related to the flooding or for any additional questions, call (337) 394-2808. You can also report any flood damage to damage.la.gov.