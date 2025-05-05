Saint Martinville Voters Approve Major Government Restructure Under Lawrason Act

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Saint Martinville voters have spoken—and their decision is reshaping how local leaders serve the community. With the Lawrason Act now in effect, the city’s government is getting a full reset after more than 100 years of operating under a legislative charter.

Mayor Jason Willis believes the change will bring long-needed clarity and structure to city operations. “This will bring us more structure, more accountability, and that is so huge for our city,” Willis said.

In February, the Saint Martinville City Council voted to allow residents to decide whether to keep the existing legislative charter—established in 1898—or transition to a Lawrason Act form of government.

TO READ THAT STORY CLICK HERE

On May 3, voters across all five city districts supported the switch. “It was the whole city of Saint Martinville. We came together in unity for a better form of government to help our city be progressive,” Willis added.

However, the decision is not without controversy. Large signs opposing the Lawrason Act remain in parts of the city, and some community members have expressed disappointment over the outcome.

KATC PHOTO

Still, Willis emphasized that the people had the final say. “Not saying there won’t be any conflict or disagreement—we gotta agree to disagree. And at the end of the day, it shouldn’t be about what I wanted, it shouldn’t be about what the council wanted; it’s about what the people wanted, and they spoke loud and clear,” he said.

Under the Lawrason Act, Willis says the mayor now holds clearer authority over certain decisions, particularly those related to hiring and personnel management. The new system also defines the distinct responsibilities of the city council, which Willis hopes will reduce internal overlap and political friction. “It doesn’t take away the council’s power and it doesn’t give the mayor all the power,” Willis said. “It does give clear lanes of what the duties are, and it separates the power to where not one branch of government will have too much power.”

Although the Lawrason Act went into effect immediately following the vote, implementation is ongoing. Willis said the first training session with the Louisiana Municipal Association is scheduled for Wednesday. The session will help city officials and staff better understand the transition and how to move forward under the new system. “So we can’t say we know what this Lawrason is gonna do, but we do know it’s gonna give us an opportunity to do better,” Willis said.