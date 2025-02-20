Saint Martinville to Host Town Halls on Government Structure

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Since 1898, Saint Martinville has been governed by a special legislative charter approved by the Louisiana Legislature, which places the responsibility of managing the city's affairs in both the mayor and the city council. However, Mayor Jason Willis shared that this system has led to confusion among council members regarding who holds authority in certain situations.

At the February 3 city council meeting, the council voted to allow residents to decide whether to keep the current charter or switch to the Lawrason Act form of government. Additionally, during Monday's meeting, the council voted to hire Karen White, a local government consultant, to lead two town halls aimed at educating voters about the differences between the two forms of government.

The town halls will be held on March 6 at Adam Carlson Park and March 11 at Magnolia Park, both starting at 6:00 PM.

For more information, click here: https://www.katc.com/st-martin-parish/st-martinvilles-100-year-old-government-structure-faces-potential-overhaul