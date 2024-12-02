Saint Martinville Businesses Navigate Holiday Season Without the Cyber Monday Rush

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The first Monday after Thanksgiving, known as Cyber Monday, is typically a big day for online shopping, with major retailers offering huge discounts. However, for many local businesses, the holiday season is less about competing with these deals and more about connecting with their communities.

Sheila Broussard, owner of Meme’s Floral Vineyard, says her business stays busy during the holidays, she doesn’t focus on Cyber Monday-style discounts. Instead, she offers discounts on items her customers connect with, depending on the month. "We may have our pillow section 20% off, or our hunting section 25% off—it just depends on what we want to put on sale for that month," she explained.

At Rytech, a local t-shirt printing business, the holiday season is more about slowing down. Manager Shannie LeBlanc shared that the business typically experiences a rush in September and October, with a quieter period around Thanksgiving and December. "The holidays we actually slow down a little. Our busy months are September and October leading up to the holidays, but around Thanksgiving it slows down. So it gives us time to have a break after the rush season," LeBlanc said. Rytech doesn’t offer Cyber Monday deals, but it does offer volume-based pricing for custom orders, with larger orders receiving a discount.

Meanwhile, C’est Jolie Too, a local floral boutique, sees major sales during December, with discounts on holiday items. Employee Pamala Louviere explained, "We had 20% off everything in the store yesterday. And we’re going to do 20% off again this month on all Christmas ornaments, nativity sets, and decorations."

Despite not offering Cyber Monday deals, many local businesses still find success during the holidays by building strong relationships with their customers.

Sheila Broussard believes the key to her business’s success is community support. "I feel there are a lot of customers who come to us because when they walk in the door, that’s what they say, ‘We want to support a mom and pop business,’" Broussard said. As the holiday season continues, these businesses are focused on providing personalized service and fostering connections with their customers, proving that the spirit of the season is about more than just sales.