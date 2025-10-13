S.T.A.R. program aims to break the cycle of addiction in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — As the weather cools and the days get shorter, mental health struggles can sometimes surface—or get worse. In St. Martin Parish, local officials are taking a proactive approach to promote healing and address addiction before it starts.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the St. Martin Parish Government, launched the S.T.A.R. (Substance Abuse Team for Addiction and Recovery) Program in July. The initiative provides free, confidential services for individuals and families facing mental health and substance use challenges.

“You are talking about in St. Martin Parish, over 400 people in the past year have been helped through this program, or we’ve helped or tried to put in the right track with this program, and that’s a lot of people for a rural parish as us,” Sheriff Becket Breaux said.

The S.T.A.R. team, led by Executive Director of Support Services Dana Alkadi, works to connect residents with treatment facilities, counseling, and community-based support. The program extends into local schools and the parish correctional center, offering life skills training and outreach to individuals preparing for release.

“I lost my brother to mental health and addiction. At the time, I couldn't help him. I couldn't do anything because I really didn’t understand what’s going on and this program gave me a chance to help others and help other families not struggle… Addiction or mental health itself is not the problem. There's something that causes this problem. Are we attentive enough to understand what is going on?” Alkadi said.

Accessibility remains a key focus of the program.

“We don’t deny anyone from services, but we serve St. Martin Parish area. If someone comes and says listen, ‘I need help, I need to know what to do’— absolutely, our doors are open,” Alkadi said.

Partnerships continue to expand as the program grows.

This month, S.T.A.R. partnered with the Grove Recovery Center to help people experiencing homelessness who are battling addiction and mental health issues stay clean and get back on track.

“We want to be there for them and we want to hold their hand and make sure that they are on the right track,” she added.

Sheriff Breaux said helping residents find lasting recovery is the ultimate goal. “If they have to go to a facility, we help them find a facility at no cost to them,” he said. After nearly four decades in law enforcement, Breaux said the need for proactive recovery initiatives is something he’s witnessed across Louisiana and hopes the S.T.A.R. Program can serve as a model for others statewide.

“I hope this is a blueprint for other agencies across the state because if I can show this program to other agencies and they get success, we're helping the people of Louisiana

As the program continues to grow, parish officials say their focus remains on providing support, breaking cycles of addiction, and fostering a stronger, healthier community for everyone.

